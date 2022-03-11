Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 1,280 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Clearfield worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clearfield by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clearfield by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Clearfield by 7.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Clearfield by 47.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Clearfield by 18.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $123,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLFD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

CLFD opened at $61.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day moving average of $59.17. Clearfield, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31. Clearfield had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

