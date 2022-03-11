California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,883 Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,883 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of VBI Vaccines worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 433.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 108.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VBIV. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.
