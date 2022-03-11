California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,883 Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,883 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of VBI Vaccines worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 433.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 108.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VBIV. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

VBIV stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.94. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VBI Vaccines Profile (Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.