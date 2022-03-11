Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.59 Million in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on HELE shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of HELE opened at $203.96 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $194.48 and a 52-week high of $256.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

