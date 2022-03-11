Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in OLO were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OLO by 16.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,921,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,749,000 after purchasing an additional 568,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OLO by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,006 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in OLO by 115.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,979,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,617 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in OLO by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,086,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in OLO by 209.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 773,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 523,555 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OLO news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,532.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $4,694,046.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on OLO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

