Analyzing ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) & Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) and Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Japan Railway has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and Central Japan Railway, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) 1 5 8 0 2.50 Central Japan Railway 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Central Japan Railway pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Central Japan Railway pays out -16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and Central Japan Railway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) 11.48% 16.34% 8.58% Central Japan Railway -11.83% -2.93% -1.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and Central Japan Railway’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) $11.08 billion 2.36 $1.27 billion $0.56 22.14 Central Japan Railway $7.77 billion 3.44 -$1.89 billion ($0.49) -26.51

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Central Japan Railway. Central Japan Railway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASSA ABLOY AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) beats Central Japan Railway on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements. The Global Technologies division deals with access control systems, secure card issuance, identification technology, and hotel locks. The Entrance Systems division offers entrance automation products and services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Japan Railway Co. engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains. The Real Estate segment engages in the development of commercial facilities in stations and areas under elevated track columns. The Others segment manages hotels at major stations, travel business and advertising agencies. It also manufactures rolling stock and maintains, inspects and repairs railway facilities. The company was founded on April 1, 1987 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

