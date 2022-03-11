Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 16,261 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 296.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,261 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 114.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 255,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $79.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

