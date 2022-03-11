Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $649,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.18. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $62.25.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter worth $399,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the third quarter worth $1,436,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

PUBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About PubMatic (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.