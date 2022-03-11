Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $649,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.18. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $62.25.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter worth $399,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the third quarter worth $1,436,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.
About PubMatic (Get Rating)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PubMatic (PUBM)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.