Bluebet Holdings Ltd (ASX:BBT) Insider Purchases A$759,000.00 in Stock

Bluebet Holdings Ltd (ASX:BBT – Get Rating) insider Michael Sullivan purchased 1,000,000 shares of Bluebet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.76 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of A$759,000.00 ($554,014.60).
Bluebet Company Profile (Get Rating)
