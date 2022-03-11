Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $63.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $89.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magna International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.36.

Magna International stock opened at $59.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. Magna International has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.60.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Magna International’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,549,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 48.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 348,205 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after purchasing an additional 252,299 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 17.6% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,136,000 after purchasing an additional 228,950 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 309,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,318,000 after purchasing an additional 177,475 shares in the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

