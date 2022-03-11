Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

MOON stock opened at GBX 212.60 ($2.79) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 296.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 333.74. The company has a market capitalization of £727.33 million and a P/E ratio of 133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Moonpig Group has a 12 month low of GBX 196.10 ($2.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 493 ($6.46).

Get Moonpig Group alerts:

In other Moonpig Group news, insider Niall Wass acquired 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £7,999.20 ($10,481.13).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.