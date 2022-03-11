Barclays (LON:BARC) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 330 ($4.32) target price on Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 205 ($2.69) price target on Barclays in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.21) price target on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.75) price target on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 262 ($3.43).

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 159.57 ($2.09) on Thursday. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 142.04 ($1.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.88). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 194.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 190.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.74 billion and a PE ratio of 4.36.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.40), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($146,817.22).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

