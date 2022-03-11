Charles Andrew Smith Sells 75,000 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 75,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $1,196,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
PTEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Patterson-UTI Energy (Get Rating)
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
