tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.26) target price on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of TBLD stock opened at GBX 152.40 ($2.00) on Friday. tinyBuild has a 1-year low of GBX 145 ($1.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 304 ($3.98). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 185.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 210.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 13.47 and a quick ratio of 13.47. The company has a market cap of £309.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.86.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

