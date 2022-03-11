Safestore (LON:SAFE) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Safestore (LON:SAFE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,423 ($18.65) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their target price on Safestore from GBX 1,300 ($17.03) to GBX 1,470 ($19.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safestore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,287.67 ($16.87).

LON SAFE opened at GBX 1,244 ($16.30) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,277.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,238.36. Safestore has a 52-week low of GBX 745 ($9.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,460 ($19.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of £2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04.

In other Safestore news, insider Delphine Mousseau purchased 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,285 ($16.84) per share, with a total value of £12,978.50 ($17,005.37).

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

