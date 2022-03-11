Jean Francois Turgeon Sells 105,907 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Stock

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,710,398.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE TROX opened at $18.30 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.01%. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,358,000 after buying an additional 128,067 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after buying an additional 192,367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 29,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

