Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,047,240.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,047,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $58.16 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $103.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.46.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPEL. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,464,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,306,000 after purchasing an additional 502,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,195,000 after acquiring an additional 160,139 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,241,000 after acquiring an additional 195,254 shares during the period. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 382,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares during the period.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

