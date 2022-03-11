Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Post $0.38 EPS

Equities analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) to report $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.35. Fidus Investment posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 128.37% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDUS. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Fidus Investment stock opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.72. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $20.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 280.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,957 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 28.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

