Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 37,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,241,487 shares.The stock last traded at $6.38 and had previously closed at $5.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSBR. Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.0578 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 174,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,346.6% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the period.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

