United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Trading Up 11.1%

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.84 and last traded at $35.83. Approximately 254,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,462,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.24.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UAL shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Get United Airlines alerts:

The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in United Airlines by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,508 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 12.1% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after acquiring an additional 831,326 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in United Airlines by 156.2% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,187,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after acquiring an additional 724,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,094,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.