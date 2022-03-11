Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Shares Gap Down to $5.51

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.51, but opened at $5.28. Yamana Gold shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 544,138 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUY. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

