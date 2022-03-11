Kenneth M. Woolley Buys 10,500 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $196.28 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.04 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.63 and its 200-day moving average is $195.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 80.91%.

EXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,689,000 after acquiring an additional 122,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,621,000 after acquiring an additional 541,283 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,647,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,072,000 after acquiring an additional 119,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,643,000 after acquiring an additional 82,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,306,000 after acquiring an additional 147,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

