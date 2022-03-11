Kenneth M. Woolley Buys 10,500 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of EXR stock opened at $196.28 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.04 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.63 and its 200-day moving average is $195.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.
EXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.87.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,689,000 after acquiring an additional 122,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,621,000 after acquiring an additional 541,283 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,647,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,072,000 after acquiring an additional 119,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,643,000 after acquiring an additional 82,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,306,000 after acquiring an additional 147,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.
