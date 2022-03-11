Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Short Interest Up 193.8% in February

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 193.8% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GFED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $34.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $140.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

