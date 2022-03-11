First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Down 84.8% in February

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the February 13th total of 197,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $46.85 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $51.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.