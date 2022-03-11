First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Down 84.8% in February

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the February 13th total of 197,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $46.85 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $51.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

