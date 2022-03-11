Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp (NASDAQ:FEXDU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp (NASDAQ:FEXDU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19. Fintech Ecosystem Development has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEXDU. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,707,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,590,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,590,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,080,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,080,000.

