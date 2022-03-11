First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FPXE opened at $22.59 on Friday. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.09.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.
