First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXE opened at $22.59 on Friday. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,841,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares in the last quarter.

