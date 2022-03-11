123,553 Shares in Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 123,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.30% of Zenvia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZENV. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of Zenvia in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,880,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zenvia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,781,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Zenvia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,700,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zenvia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,063,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Zenvia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZENV opened at $4.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zenvia Inc has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $20.01.

Several analysts recently commented on ZENV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zenvia from $30.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zenvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

About Zenvia

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

