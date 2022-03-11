Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, CEO Balan Nair purchased 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $99,528.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $9.70 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

