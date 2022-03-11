Insider Selling: Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Director Sells $37,817,467.58 in Stock

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $37,817,467.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $75.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day moving average of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enviva Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.55.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -471.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Riverstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,797,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,957,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211,548 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in Enviva Partners during the third quarter worth about $13,971,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 47.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 107,015 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $6,934,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enviva Partners during the third quarter worth about $3,894,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVA. Citigroup began coverage on Enviva Partners in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enviva Partners from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enviva Partners from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enviva Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.29.

Enviva Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.