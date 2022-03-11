Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $6.44

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.44, but opened at $6.85. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 18,411 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DADA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

