Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Position Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,325 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.16% of Communications Systems worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Communications Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Communications Systems by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Communications Systems by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 17,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Communications Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in Communications Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Communications Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

JCS opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. Communications Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

