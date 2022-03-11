Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $84.68, but opened at $91.01. Thor Industries shares last traded at $89.58, with a volume of 8,843 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.39. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

Thor Industries declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

In other news, Director Amelia Huntington acquired 500 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,245,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 133.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.80.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

