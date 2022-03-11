New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.98. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 526.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,085,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,935,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 92,664 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 48,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

