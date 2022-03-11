New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.
Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.98. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (Get Rating)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
