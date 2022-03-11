LPL Financial LLC Acquires 9,175 Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLDR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,641,000 after acquiring an additional 71,062 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLDR opened at $50.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.72.

