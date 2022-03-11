Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s previous close.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Teck Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.28.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

NYSE:TECK opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $42.32.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.34. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 61,239 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.