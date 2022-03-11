Piper Sandler Lowers PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target to $69.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.60. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.92.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 83.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PJT Partners (Get Rating)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.