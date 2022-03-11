Piper Sandler Lowers PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target to $69.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.
PJT opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.60. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 83.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
