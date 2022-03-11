Raymond James Downgrades Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) to Market Perform

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CP has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Shares of CP opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.39.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 362.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,952,000 after purchasing an additional 253,816 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 988.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,327,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $951,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

