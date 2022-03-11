Raymond James Downgrades Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) to Market Perform

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
CP has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.
Shares of CP opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.39.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 362.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,952,000 after purchasing an additional 253,816 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 988.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,327,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $951,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.
About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
