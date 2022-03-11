Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.27% of TCG BDC worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 5.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 40.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 443,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TCG BDC news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,770.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CGBD. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TCG BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $14.35 on Friday. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%. This is an increase from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.41%.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

