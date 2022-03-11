Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,597 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 25.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,819 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 30.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,654,000 after purchasing an additional 487,776 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 25.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 426,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 85,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the third quarter valued at about $10,720,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 23.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 396,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 76,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $7.57 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $57.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

