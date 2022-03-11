LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of NuStar Energy worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 7.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 63,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,401,000 after purchasing an additional 189,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 2.39. NuStar Energy L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $417.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is -161.62%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.