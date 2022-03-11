Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $273,000 Investment in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,341,000 after buying an additional 38,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

INGN stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.51 million, a PE ratio of -105.79 and a beta of 0.92. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.54.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $156,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

