Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,361 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 2.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 408,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $648,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $4,109,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,788,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 165,852 shares of company stock worth $8,330,347 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 159.36%.

Iron Mountain Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.