Wellington Management Group LLP Takes $299,000 Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,256,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 431.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 267,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after purchasing an additional 207,136 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after purchasing an additional 173,335 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,908,000. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBSI stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.20.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $237.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

