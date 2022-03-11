LPL Financial LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.77% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIZ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of CIZ stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average is $33.80. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $29.58 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.