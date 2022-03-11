Insider Buying: Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Major Shareholder Purchases 59,370 Shares of Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 59,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $900,049.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Lp Bleichroeder acquired 26,399 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $403,376.72.

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $16.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $373.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,680.00 and a beta of 1.65. Identiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 1.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,158,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Identiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Identiv by 10.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 32,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

About Identiv (Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

