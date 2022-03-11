Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) PT Lowered to $9.00

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 115.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAWH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascend Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

OTC:AAWH opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Ascend Wellness has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89.

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

