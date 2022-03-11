Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

STXS has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stereotaxis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.

Shares of STXS stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. Stereotaxis has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $248.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 30.39% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stereotaxis will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 57.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

