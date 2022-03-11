Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.75 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

EPM stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.35 million, a P/E ratio of -68.63 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 million. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -272.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 794.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 626,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 556,659 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after buying an additional 341,153 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 769.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 191,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 169,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

