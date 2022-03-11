Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 102.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Bumble were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bumble by 38.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 37,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bumble by 423.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after acquiring an additional 215,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bumble by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,940,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bumble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMBL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bumble from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $23.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.18 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 41.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

