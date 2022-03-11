Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.01% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,103,000.

BSJO opened at $23.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $25.26.

