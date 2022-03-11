Morgan Stanley Has $12.21 Million Stock Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $12,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $26.18 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $30.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.21.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

